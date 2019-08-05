Donald Trump blames El Paso and Dayton massacres on 'mental illness'

US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump has blamed the latest two mass shootings in the US on 'mental illness'.A total of 29 people were murdered by two separate incidents in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend. The Texas shooting suspect is believed to have been racially motivated in his attack, which has been branded 'domestic terrorism' by US officials. Addressing reporters, Trump described Patrick Crusius, 21, and the dead Ohio shooter, Connor Betts, 24, as 'very, very seriously mentally ill'.

His rivals have said the President of being partly responsible for the El Paso shooting, which was allegedly an anti-Mexican attack, because of his inflammatory comments on race. Trump has been accused of increasing racial tensions in the US with his hard-line stance on immigration and racist remarks, such as branding Mexicans 'rapists and criminals'. Speaking about the shootings last night, Trump told reporters: "We have to get it stopped. It's been going on for years, for years and years in our country and we have to get it stopped. "We have done much more than most administrations (on gun control)... but perhaps more has to be done. "But this is also a mental illness problem, if you look at both of these cases this is mental illness.

"These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill." He added that 'hate has no place in our country' in a comment widely interpreted as referring to the El Paso shooting, which was apparently motivated by racism. However, Democrats said responsibility for the Ohio shooting fell squarely on the shoulders of the President. US Senator and Democratic Party leadership contender Cory Booker said: "Donald Trump is responsible for this. "He is responsible because he is stoking fears and hatred and bigotry."

Democrat congressman Beto O'Rourke, born in El Paso, told CNN he thought the President was a white nationalist. He said: "Let's be very clear about what is causing this and who the president is. "He is an open avowed racist and is encouraging more racism in this country."

