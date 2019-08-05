Seventeen dead in car explosion in central Cairo

People extinguish a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt August 4, 2019.

Seventeen people have died and 32 have been injured in an explosion outside Egypt’s National Cancer Institute in central Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said early on Monday.A car driving against traffic on Cairo’s corniche collided with three other cars, causing the explosion, Egypt’s interior ministry said in a statement. Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating the cause of the incident, sources told Reuters, but there was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

