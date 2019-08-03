Baldev Chager wins Top Fry Classic Rally 2019 in Laikipia County

2019 Top Fry Classic Rally top three finishers with their navigators celebrate during the presentation gala at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, August 3, 2019. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Baldev Chager, fondly referred to as Boldy, retained his Top Fry Classic rally title in Nanyuki on Saturday.He won in 10:16.20 after four days of riveting action in the expansive Laikipia County. Boldy, in a Kabras Rally Team Porsche 911, dominated the event leading in Day One before his teammate Onka Rai snatched it on the second day. This year's rally covered 1,500 kilometres out of which 1,000 kilometres covered nine competitive sections. They traversed the expansive county in a battle where speed and endurance. Out of the 21 cars flagged off at the start of the rally, only 18 managed to finish the race which Porsche model cars, built before 1984 and not exceeding 3000cc, ran the shows.

“It’s been a great roller coaster drive since Day One,” said Boldy. “We had a few challenges in the first day with our gearbox but luckily it was fixed and we enjoyed the rally.” “I am happy to have won the title for the second edition, especially coming a week ahead of the KCB Kilifi Rally where we look forward to defending it,” he said. Onkar Rai, who had a tough Day Two, braved the wet road conditions on the third before the final experiencing a smoother final leg saw him clock 10:20:57. South African Geof Bell, who finished second in both the first and second edition of Top fry rallies’ in a Datsun 240Z, came third with a slim eight-second lead ahead of another Kabras Rally Team sensation Tejveer Rai who stopped the timer in 10:29:3. “Finishing third isn’t as good as finishing top but we had a good competition against car number eight of Tejveer. It was nice to have someone to compete against. We shall be back for the number one spot next year,” recounted Bell.

“It is a great honour to be part of this great rallying event that is part of our 60th-anniversary celebrations. We believe it has opened up Nyeri and Laikipia counties in Kenya to the rest of the world,” said Laurent Chaudet, General Manager, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club The event was sponsored by Menengai Oil Refineries alongside Standard Group PLC, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Aquamist, Best Whisky and Laikipia County Government.

