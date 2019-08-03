Baldev Chager wins Top Fry Classic Rally 2019 in Laikipia County
SEE ALSO :Chager wins high stakes Safari Rally“It’s been a great roller coaster drive since Day One,” said Boldy. “We had a few challenges in the first day with our gearbox but luckily it was fixed and we enjoyed the rally.” “I am happy to have won the title for the second edition, especially coming a week ahead of the KCB Kilifi Rally where we look forward to defending it,” he said. Onkar Rai, who had a tough Day Two, braved the wet road conditions on the third before the final experiencing a smoother final leg saw him clock 10:20:57. South African Geof Bell, who finished second in both the first and second edition of Top fry rallies’ in a Datsun 240Z, came third with a slim eight-second lead ahead of another Kabras Rally Team sensation Tejveer Rai who stopped the timer in 10:29:3. “Finishing third isn’t as good as finishing top but we had a good competition against car number eight of Tejveer. It was nice to have someone to compete against. We shall be back for the number one spot next year,” recounted Bell.
SEE ALSO :Top Fry Classic: Baldie takes day one lead as rally begins“It is a great honour to be part of this great rallying event that is part of our 60th-anniversary celebrations. We believe it has opened up Nyeri and Laikipia counties in Kenya to the rest of the world,” said Laurent Chaudet, General Manager, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club The event was sponsored by Menengai Oil Refineries alongside Standard Group PLC, Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Aquamist, Best Whisky and Laikipia County Government.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.