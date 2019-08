South Africa hikes petrol prices - minister

Gwede Mantashe arrives to be sworn in as South Africa's Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy in Pretoria, South Africa.

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said on Friday the Slate Levy on petrol and diesel would fall to 0 cents per litre.The statement also said the price of petrol would rise by 11 cents per litre, while diesel would decrease by 13.29 cents per litre or 14.29 cents per litre depending on the sulphur content.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.