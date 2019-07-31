At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits 'Taliban' bomb
SEE ALSO :Cricket: Bangladesh's Shakib tops World Cup run chartThere was no immediate confirmation from the Taliban that it was behind the attack. It came one day after the United Nations said civilians are being killed and wounded at a "shocking" level in Afghanistan's war, despite a push to end the nearly 18-year-old conflict. Casualties have dropped 27 percent in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year, which was a record, but nonetheless 1,366 civilians were killed and another 2,446 injured. The UN branded efforts to reduce the violence "insufficient".
SEE ALSO :The unseen war - Part 2It also said that US and pro-government forces caused more civilian deaths than the Taliban and other insurgent groups for the second quarter running. Child casualties represented almost one-third of the overall total of civilian casualties.
SEE ALSO :Taliban kills eight poll commission staff in south Afghanistan-officialsThe bloodshed comes amid a months-long, US-led push to forge a peace deal with the Taliban that would see foreign forces quit the country in return for various security guarantees.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.