Accused of leading a "hate campaign", Donald Trump defends himself

US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump defended on Sunday new accusations of racism triggered by his diatribe of the day against a black elected and the city of Baltimore, a risky electoral tactic and assumed that its opponents call a "hate campaign"."A disgusting disorder, infested with rats and other rodents", a "very dangerous and dirty place" where "no human being would want to live": the American president depicted on Saturday in tweets an infamous painting of Baltimore, an industrial city of Maryland is predominantly black with social problems, drugs and violence. The attacks primarily targeted Baltimore's Elijah Cummings, who had criticized the conditions of detention of minors at the border with Mexico the previous week. They provoked a volley of indignant reactions within the opposition, the leader of Democrats in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi describing them as "racist".

SEE ALSO :Biden hits out on Trump over trade policies, China

"Democrats still play the card of racism, while they have actually done so little for the great African Americans of our country," said Sunday morning Donald Trump on Twitter. "There is nothing racist about saying what most people already know: Elijah Cummings did a terrible job for people in his district and those in Baltimore," he said. The presidential remarks provoked anger in Baltimore. Its mayor, Bernard "Jack" Young, judged them "totally unacceptable". The Baltimore Sun, a local newspaper, wrote in an editorial that "it is better to have live vermin in your neighborhood than to be one". Residents were also indignant on Twitter where they criticized the president with more or less polite words, using the hashtags #WeAreBaltimore ("We are Baltimore") and #BaltimoreStrong ("Baltimore forte").

SEE ALSO :Trump, Kim one year on: A 'beautiful letter', stalled diplomacy

As when the president had invited four minority democratic Democrats to return to their country in mid-July, his new remarks were discussed sparingly within his camp. "The president is right that it has absolutely nothing to do with race," White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told conservative television channel Fox News on Sunday. Texas Republican MP Will Hurd told ABC that he would not have "tweeted this way". "Diversion Maneuver" In the run-up to the November 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump seems determined to galvanize his largely white electoral base by fueling the racial and ideological tensions that divide America. Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib on Sunday accused CNN of carrying out a "hate campaign" intended to hide her lack of proposals for the country. In November, one of the first two women of Muslim faith elected in Congress, the Palestinian-American is part of - with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley - the "Brigade" violently targeted two weeks ago by the republican billionaire.

SEE ALSO :Donald Trump Jr grilled by US senators

His repeated attacks on these four MPs accused of "hating" America had quickly resonated with his supporters. "Send it back!", The crowd had chanted during an election rally at the mention of Mrs. Omar, daughter of Somali refugees. A strategy doomed to failure, said Sunday Senator Bernie Sanders, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the presidential 2020 2020: "The Americans will not accept a president trying to divide us according to the color of our skin or of our birthplace ". For New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is also hoping to challenge Donald Trump at the polls next year, it's all about a "diversionary maneuver" to "divert people from the reality of country". Barack Obama, quite discreet since his departure from the White House, modestly contributed to the debate by sharing Saturday on Twitter a platform of 149 black members of his government who are concerned about the rhetoric of Mr. Trump and the "rise of racism "in the United States. "I am proud of the way they continue to fight for a better America," wrote the former president, as a distorting mirror to the famous slogan of his successor, "Make America Great Again (" Render America to his size ").

SEE ALSO :Donald Trump claims the Queen ‘never had so much fun’ during his state visit to UK

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.