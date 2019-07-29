At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate's office in Kabul: government
SEE ALSO :Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Kabul: AFPNo militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack that came only hours after Ghani and Saleh, along with more than a dozen Afghan politicians, launched their two-month long election campaign. Presidential polls are expected to be held on Sept. 28 but the security situation has been deteriorating across the country with the Taliban and Islamic State fighters mounting near-daily attack on Afghan forces, government employees and civilians.
