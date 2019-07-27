Meghan Markle and Harry's neighbours 'given advice' on how to treat royal couple
SEE ALSO :Extremist who called Prince Harry 'race traitor' for marrying Meghan Markle jailedDon't approach the couple or instigate conversation if you see them Do say 'Good Morning' or some other pleasantry if they speak to you Don't stroke their dogs, even if they come over to you Don't offer to walk their dogs Don't offer to babysit Archie Buckingham Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no involvement in the "well-intentioned briefing". However, a resident told The Sun: "It would be funny if it wasn’t so over the top." Another said: "It’s extraordinary. We’ve never heard anything like it. "Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully." The royal couple have recently been criticised for spending £2.4 million of taxpayers' cash on the home and for keeping details of Archie's christening private. A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess had no knowledge of this briefing and no involvement in the concept or the content. "This was a well-intentioned briefing to help a small local community know how to welcome two new residents and help them with any potential encounter. "There was no handout or letter. "The talk was undertaken by a local manager and was widely viewed as being well received." It comes after a royal expert claimed the couple intend to make the property "a fortress". Katie Nicholl, who has written biographies on the royal family, said: "We know that they're living this wonderful tucked away life at Frogmore Cottage which is pretty much, from what I hear, a fortress. "Privacy's the key factor." Speaking to Christine Lampard on ITV's Lorraine today, the expert stressed the Grade II listed building in Berkshire offers top privacy.
