Is Victor Wanyama still a priority at Tottenham?

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama [Courtesy]

Giovani Lo Celso [Courtesy]

Is Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama still a priority for Tottenham Hotspurs boss Mauricio Pochettino?This is the question Tottenham fans in Kenya are asking after an article on English news outlet Mirror claimed the London-based club are planning a swoop for two new players. The article posted on 22July suggested Tottenham are planning to complete the signings of Giovani lo Celso from Spanish club Real Betis and Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham. Lo Celso is an Argentine international, who has excelled his prowess in midfield through playing in different countries over a short period of time.

SEE ALSO :AFCON 2019: Wanyama arrives on Africa’s big stage

Fulhams' Kouassi Ryan Sessegnon [Courtesy]

He is a youth product of Rosario Central. He made his league debut on 19 July 2015 against Vélez Sarsfield. He later joined French giants Paris St Germain on a five-year deal, scoring his first goal the side in a thrilling 3-2 Coupe de la Ligue win against Rennes. In August 2018, Lo Celso was loaned to Real Betis with an option to buy. He made his debut for the Argentina national team by in November 2017 and two years later, Lionel Scaloni included him in his final 23-man squad for the just-ended Copa America. On the other hand, Kouassi Ryan Sessegnon is no new name to Premier League fans’ lips.He plays as a left-back for Championship side Fulham and the England under-21 team. He made his big break at the tender age of 16 – promoted to the Fulham seniors and consequently making an impact. He carved his name on the history books after becoming the first-ever player born in the 2000s to score a goal in the professional English leagues. He was part of the Fulham side that achieved promotion to the Premier League in the season 2017-2018. He scored an astonishing 15 goals for them as he bagged personal awards. Examining these two players’ qualities, it’s evident they walk straight into Pochettino’s side as first-teamers. Do not forget Spurs smashed their transfer record fee to sign France International Tanguy Ndombele in a deal that is reported to be 56.5 million pounds plus 8.5 million in add-ons. Pochettino was more than delighted after seeing his new summer signing take to the field in the International Champions Cup against Juventus. "It was amazing and you can see when he runs something can happen. He has the capacity to add to the team different things and I hope during the season he can help the team achieve all that they want," said Pochettino.

SEE ALSO :Nigerian Legend Daniel Amokachi sends message to Wanyama ahead of AFCON

Pochettino signed Wanyama from Celtic in 2013 [Courtesy]

Wanyama followed Pochettino to Spurs [Courtesy]

It begs the question, with Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and potentially the addition of Lo Celso, is Wanyama still a priority to the Argentinian? It is Pochettino who brought the Kenyan captain to Southampton from Celtic in July 2013 for a reported 12.5 million pounds.After ‘Poch’ left for Tottenham, Wanyama found form under Ronald Koeman and in the 2016-17 season, he also made the move to London on a five-year contract. By this, you can easily say Pochettino saw something in Wanyama – the reason why he splashed the cash for him three years ago.But football is football. You never know.

SEE ALSO :Africa hopes stars can shine in Egypt after officials cause shame

Two days ago, Turkish trusted websitereported Fenerbahce are interested in Wanyama. Do you think he will make the cut at Spurs? Or is it time for his to find a new challenge?

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.