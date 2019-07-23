Kenyan driver kills prisoner, injures cops after ramming into police car in US
Police records show that Njogu had been arrested at least five times in various states in connection with drunk driving. The prisoner died while on his way to hospital.
Overnight 2 @HCSOTexas Deputies were injured and a prisoner they were transporting to jail for DWI was killed when the patrol vehicle was hit head on by another drunk driver. The suspect has 3 prior DWI convictions and has been charged with murder. #DontDrinkAndDrive #DWI pic.twitter.com/RHen0s7W1h— Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) July 22, 2019
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be treated with the confidentiality that they deserve.