Kenyan driver kills prisoner, injures cops after ramming into police car in US

A photo from the accident scene [Courtesy]

The wreckage of the police car [Courtesy]

Overnight 2 @HCSOTexas Deputies were injured and a prisoner they were transporting to jail for DWI was killed when the patrol vehicle was hit head on by another drunk driver. The suspect has 3 prior DWI convictions and has been charged with murder. #DontDrinkAndDrive #DWI pic.twitter.com/RHen0s7W1h — Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) July 22, 2019

A Kenyan driver is said to have rammed into a police car in the US instantly killing a prisoner who was being ferried to jail.Police officers who were also in the vehicle escaped with injuries in the Sunday evening accident. The Kenyan driver who was identified as Patrick Mukuria Njogu is said to have been drunk and was driving on the wrong side of the road when he rammed into the police car.Police investigating the case said that the deputies were taking a man to jail who had been arrested for driving while intoxicated when the accident occurred. “Deputies were injured and a prisoner they were transporting to jail for DWI was killed when the patrol vehicle was hit head on by another drunk driver. The suspect has three prior DWI convictions and has been charged with murder,” said a tweet by Texas police.Police records show that Njogu had been arrested at least five times in various states in connection with drunk driving. The prisoner died while on his way to hospital.

