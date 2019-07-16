Colombian caught in Spain with cocaine worth Sh3.5m under wig

Colombian caught in Spain with cocaine under toupee poses with a drug package on his head after being arrested in Barcelona, Spain. [Reuters]

A Colombian man was detained at Barcelona’s international airport after half a kilo of cocaine was found hidden under an over-sized toupee, Spanish police said on Tuesday.Arriving on a flight from Bogota, the man attracted police attention as he looked nervous and had a disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat. They found a package stuck to his head with about Sh3.5 million ($34,000) of cocaine. “There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” said the police statement. The statement enclosed a photo of a middle-aged man - apparently still wearing the toupee though with his eyes blocked in the image - but gave no more details of his identity. Over 100 kilos of cocaine were seized by Spanish police at the Barcelona-El Prat airport in 2018. The Colombian was detained at the end of June.

