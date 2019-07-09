US billionaire politician Ross Perot dies aged 89

The late Ross Perot. [Courtesy]

US billionaire-cum politician Ross Perot, who unsuccessfully vied for the presidency twice died at age 89 on Tuesday, his family has said.A statement issued by his family as per the American media read: “Ross Perot, the ground-breaking businessman and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away early Tuesday at his home in Dallas, surrounded by his devoted family.” Perot is remembered after vying for the highest office in a three-man race which Bill Clinton won in 1992. He advocated for achievement of balanced budget and downsizing on the outsourcing of jobs. He ran again for the same position in 1996 as an independent candidate but failed again to clinch the presidency. More to follow..

