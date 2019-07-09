State’s ‘luxury’ spending on the rise
SEE ALSO :State officers using foreign trips to make extra money“Under operations and maintenance, domestic travel expenditure recorded the highest payments at Sh7.7 billion… Sh4.2 billion on foreign travel, and Sh3.9 billion on hospitality,” said the COB report. In the previous year, COB had cited the three for high spending, whereby over a similar period Government officials had spent Sh5.6 billion on domestic travel, Sh3.7 billion (hospitality) and Sh3.1 billion (foreign travel). Over the period, domestic travel accounted for 1.1 per cent of the recurrent expenditure for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), compared to 0.8 per cent the previous period.
