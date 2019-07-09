Condolences: Ruto condoles with the late Kadenge's family

Deputy President William Ruto consoles Mary the widow of Joe Kadenge a football legend at Nairobi's Mariakani Estate in South B. Mzee Joe Kadenge passed on after a long illness [Courtesy]

Kadenge was a “great sportsman and respected footballer.”“It is a great feat that one person can make such a big contribution to the game. Kadenge became synonymous with football in Kenya and we owe him a lot,” said the Deputy President when he visited the family’s home in Nairobi yesterday. Ruto said the government will “stand and walk with the family of Kadenge during this difficult time”. In his memory, Ruto challenged AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda to elevate the club beyond its Western Kenya influence.

“I am sure that is what Kadenge would have loved. He was not only a great sportsman, football legend but also brought up a family of sportsmen and mentored many,” he said. Shikanda said there was a minute’s silence during Sunday’s game between Algeria and Benin in honour of Kadenge’s memory. “It was a touching moment for the family. Joe Kadenge and Jonathan Niva put Kenyan football on the world map,” he said. His widow, Mary Kadenge, thanked Ruto and government officials, including Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed for visiting the family. Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka also condoled with the family.

