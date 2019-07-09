Condolences: Ruto condoles with the late Kadenge's family
SEE ALSO :Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge is dead“I am sure that is what Kadenge would have loved. He was not only a great sportsman, football legend but also brought up a family of sportsmen and mentored many,” he said. Shikanda said there was a minute’s silence during Sunday’s game between Algeria and Benin in honour of Kadenge’s memory. “It was a touching moment for the family. Joe Kadenge and Jonathan Niva put Kenyan football on the world map,” he said. His widow, Mary Kadenge, thanked Ruto and government officials, including Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed for visiting the family. Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka also condoled with the family.
SEE ALSO :Raila leads others in mourning Joe Kadenge
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.