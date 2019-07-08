29 people killed in bus crash on Indian expressway
SEE ALSO :Dalai Lama discharged from hospital"Twenty nine persons have died and 18 others are injured," said Agra district magistrate N.G. Ravi Kumar at the scene of the accident. The 165-kilometre (100-mile) Yamuna expressway from Delhi to Agra is India's longest six-lane highway and about 900 people been killed on the road since it opened in 2012, according to authorities. More than 150,000 people a year are killed on India's roads, which are notorious for poor infrastructure and speeding drivers.
