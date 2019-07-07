Play Itumbi's audio-video evidence, Ruto's allies demand

MPs Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Ayub Savula(Lugari), Justus Murunga(Matungu) and Didmus Barasa(Kimilili) addressing the media at Parliament on Tuesday October 9, 2018. Mabonga wants Dennis Itumbi's tape played in court. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Allies of the Deputy President William Ruto want the court to admit and the audio-video recording as part of the evidence of the alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.State House digital director Dennis Itumbi said he had the audio and video recording of the La mada Hotel meeting where the plot to eliminate Ruto was hatched. Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga set the ball rolling at Ruto's visit at Machakusi in Teso South on Friday. The lawmaker said it was necessary for Itumbi's evidence to be used in court.

Although Dr Ruto steered clear of the matter, MP who accompanied him challenged the Directorate of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti to speedy up the investigation so that Kenyans can know the truth about Ruto assassination claims. " I want to tell the DCI that this is not a matter you should take a month to conclude with the investigation, " said Mwambu He continued, " We are asking the court and DCI to accept the audio and video Itumbi has said he has as part of the evidence on the plan to assassinate the Deputy President. Mwambu further said the four ministers who have been mentioned in the plan to eliminate Ruto should be fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Itumbi sensationally claimed when he was arraigned on Thursday that he had both the audio and video of the meeting that was held at La Mada hotel and he would like played in camera.

He slammed Mr Kinoti of asking Ruto to record the statement instead of taking up the matter basing on the information the DP shared with DCI about the plan to assassinate him. The DCI had asked Ruto to record the statement. " When DP Ruto's chickens were stolen in his home in Sugoi he was not asked to record the statement, why is he being asked to record the statement now about the assassination? Posed Bumula MP.

