KRA intercepts another stolen Range Rover Sport from UK in Mombasa
SEE ALSO :No joke: comedian Zelensky sets course for Ukraine presidencyThe drums with a capacity of 200 litters each were concealed in 285 boxes of spaghetti at the entrance of the containers to prevent the law enforcers from detecting the ethanol. The mode of concealment is similar to that of four twenty-foot containers recently intercepted at the inland container depot (ICD) in Nairobi, with a uniform item stacked in the first two columns and the rest of the container conveying cargo in drums. The importation of ethanol is restricted with only licensed firms and dealers being allowed to import the product to reduce the manufacturing of illicit alcohol. Ethanol attracts and excise duty rate of Sh6 million per 20-foot container and had the smugglers succeeded, the authority could have lost at least Sh12 million in taxes. According to the manifest, the consignor for the high-end vehicle is in Dubai, UAE while the consignee is in Kampala, Uganda. The vehicles country of origin is the United Kingdom.
