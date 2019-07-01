Signs of Leukemia: Begins like flu, but drains and kills faster

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore (L) and late Weru TV journalist Dennis Omondi (R). Both have died of leukemia. A rare type of cancer which affects bone marrow and blood cells. [File, Standard]

The late Robert (Bob) William Collymore settled on the couch to speak with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange over his journey with leukemia, a rare kind of cancer that affects the blood cells.The interview may have sounded like a fairy tale but deep inside, it captured imaginations of how leukemia eats into victims, driving them to early graves. He said that it all began with flu-like symptoms, pain in the bones that would later develop into malaria-like symptoms. “I had been feeling unwell for some time. I noticed a strange thing…I noticed a pain in the bones of my shin, which is not something you experience unless you kick something hard,” said Collymore, while speaking about his earlier encounter with leukemia before being diagnosed with it.

SEE ALSO :Safaricom race to dominate home Internet market

The Safaricom CEO said that he was treated for Vitamin D deficiency, perhaps as the doctor may have thought that such is the problem associated with bone pains. Having done over 30 tests at a cost of Sh100,000 at Nairobi Hospital under the prescription of Dr David Silverstein, The Safaricom boss opted to fly to UK to get further diagnosis and treatment. When he arrived there, he got the help of a haematologist who diagnosed him with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, a rare cancer but curable. He said during TV interview that he wasn’t disturbed by the news, at least he had to live with the reality that leukemia is a stubborn form of cancer but he could not afford to sit pretty as it advanced faster. “Being diagnosed with cancer for me was not such a big deal. If you get cancer, you can’t undo it,” he said.

SEE ALSO :What I plan with my new found million-Kocho Kocho winner

As Bob Collymore narrated his rocky journey with ill-health, six days before that day, Weru TV journalist Dennis Omondi had just died fighting the same disease. His death came suddenly just few days after he had shared a video of him appealing for financial help to go for advanced treatment in India. A story by the Standard captured the late Omondi’s torrid experiences with the rare type of cancer. But same narrative cropped in. In his case too, it all began like a flu then was later suspected to be malaria before manifesting into something strange. Unlike Collymore who was suspected to be suffering from Vitamin D deficiency, besides having flu; Omondi was treated for flu and persistent fever. He later resorted to home remedies like lemon and honey before his symptoms moved a notch higher yielding even more pain. “Then I noticed some swelling at the back of his neck. It would move if you touch it. Though it was not painful, for precaution, I asked him to go back and get checked,” said Nancy Mwanza, Omondi’s wife when she talked of his illness.

SEE ALSO :Collymore to leave office as row erupts over successor

He died after seven months of ailing as he could not raise Sh12 million for treatment in India.According to Mayo Clinic.org, Leukemia exists in many forms depending on how it initiates abnormal blood cell growth. However, there are shared symptoms across the categories. Some of them include: • Fever or chills • Persistent fatigue, weakness

SEE ALSO :Equity, Safaricom eye regional mobile cash

• Frequent or severe infections • Losing weight without trying • Swollen lymph nodes, enlarged liver or spleen • Easy bleeding or bruising • Recurrent nosebleeds • Tiny red spots in your skin (petechiae) • Excessive sweating, especially at night • Bone pain or tenderness Leukemia is majorly initiated by the DNA mutations in the blood cells. “In general, leukemia is thought to occur when some blood cells acquire mutations in their DNA — the instructions inside each cell that guide its action. There may be other changes in the cells that have yet to be fully understood that could contribute to leukemia,” notes MayoClinic.org. It further states: “Certain abnormalities cause the cell to grow and divide more rapidly and to continue living when normal cells would die. Over time, these abnormal cells can crowd out healthy blood cells in the bone marrow, leading to fewer healthy white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets, causing the signs and symptoms of leukemia.” There are two types leukemia in primary classifications. They include Acute Leukemia and Chronic Leukemia. Acute Leukemia is caused when the “abnormal blood cells are immature blood cells (blasts). They can't carry out their normal functions, and they multiply rapidly, so the disease worsens quickly. Acute leukemia requires aggressive, timely treatment,” notes MayoClinic.org. On chronic leukemia it states: “Chronic leukemia involves more mature blood cells. These blood cells replicate or accumulate more slowly and can function normally for a period of time. Some forms of chronic leukemia initially produce no early symptoms and can go unnoticed or undiagnosed for years.”There are no known direct causes for the disease MayoClinic.org reveals that genetic disorders like Down’s Syndrome, previous cancer treatment, smoking, having cancer in the family lineage and exposure to certain chemicals may increase the risk. When suspected to be having the disease, doctors will recommend physical exam, haematological (blood) test and bone marrow test for diagnoses. Its treatment ranges from chemotherapy, biological therapy to boost immunity, radiation therapy to stunt abnormal cell growth and much more.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman