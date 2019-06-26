Donald Trump tweets wrong person in scathing Twitter attack on world cup star

Trump blasted the US football star for her Women's World Cup Protest. [Image: Reuters]

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”Within minutes of his attack, the owner of the wrong account responded to his message. They reposted his message and wrote, “she was right to say so cry me a river plus this isn’t even her acc”. Trump later corrected his error but not before it had been seen by his 61 million followers.

Within minutes social media began burning Trump for his mistake while following the account her wrongly tweeted. Katarina Haas, from Las Vegas, wrote: “You tagged the wrong account again, idiot,” while Rejina Sincic added: “Anyone want to tell the dumbass?” The real Rapinoe spoke out on Tuesday when she was asked if she would visit the President if they successfully defended the World Cup in France. “I’m not going to the f***g White House,’ Rapinoe, who was criticised by Trump for protesting the national anthem, said. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not gonna be invited.” Co-captain Rapinoe's comments were made just a day after the president said her refusal to sing the national anthem or place her hand on her heart during its playing before matches was inappropriate. Since Trump became president in January 2017, several sports teams have either declined invitations to the White House, were not invited, or cited “scheduling conflicts” as the reason they couldn’t attend. The NBA's Golden State Warriors, the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, the WNBA's Seattle Storm, the University of Notre Dame's women's college basketball team, Villanova University's men's basketball team, the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, and NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson did not make the traditional celebratory trip to the White House. Other teams, like Clemson's national championship football squad, the University of Alabama's football team, the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Houston Astros did visit the White House, though not without controversy.

