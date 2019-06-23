India rejects U.S. report on attacks on minority Muslims
Kumar said India's constitution guarantees fundamental rights and religious freedom of all citizens, including its minority communities. Muslims make up 14 percent of India's 1.3 billion people. "We see no locus standi for a foreign entity to pronounce on the state of our citizens' constitutionally protected rights," Kumar said. The U.S. State Department report examined attacks on minorities during 2018. "Mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, especially Muslims, continued throughout the year amid rumours that victims had traded or killed cows for beef," the report said. It also noted reports by non-governmental organisations that the government sometimes failed to act on mob attacks on religious minorities, marginalised communities, and critics of the government.
While in New Delhi, Pompeo is expected to hold talks aimed at laying the ground for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Modi during a Group of 20 summit in Japan later next week.
