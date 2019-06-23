Eighteen dead, 24 injured in Cambodia building collapse
SEE ALSO :Seven dead, dozens trapped in Cambodia building collapse“We are afraid more of it will collapse on them.... We will work through the night to remove the steel.” A statement issued on Sunday by Preah Sihanouk Province officials said 40 per cent of the debris from the site had been cleared. It was not clear how many more people were missing. Photos of the scene shared on social media showed groups of rescuers working their way through a crumpled heap of steel girders and concrete. Preah Sihanouk province and its largest town, Sihanoukville, has seen a rush of investment in recent years from China, especially into the casino, property and tourism sectors. Home to Cambodia’s largest port and a Chinese Special Economic Zone connected to Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, the town is also undergoing a construction boom to serve growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors. Police have detained four people, including three construction supervisors, for questioning in relation to the accident, according to a statement from the province.
