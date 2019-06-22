Kim, Xi agree to grow ties whatever the external situation: North Korean media
SEE ALSO :Murder at the airport: the brazen attack on Kim Jong NamKCNA reported that during a luncheon on the final day of Xi’s visit the leaders discussed plans to strengthen collaboration, as well as their countries’ “major internal and external policies”, while exchanging views on domestic and international issues of mutual concern. An editorial in the official China Daily on Saturday warned that Xi’s short visit to Pyongyang would not solve all the region’s problems, but pledges to help develop the North Korean economy were the right way forward. “The world may hope that the Chinese leader has the magic touch that can turn a stone to gold, but it is unrealistic to expect that Xi can solve all the peninsula issues with a two-day visit — even if Beijing has always been the most reliable and considerate partner to Pyongyang,” it said. “Yet Xi has touched the right stone by focusing on economic cooperation to help bring the DPRK in from the cold,” it added.
