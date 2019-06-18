Ebola free patient moved to Kericho hospital ward as questions linger over her health

Kericho medics in protective gear over Ebola scare. Four patients had been put under isolation at the Kericho County Referral Hospital over suspicion of Ebola infection. The female patient tested negative for Ebola and has been taken to general ward. The other three did not show symptoms have have been discharged. [Photo: Standard]

The 36-year old woman, Ann Adhiambo, who had been quarantined at the Kericho County Referral Hospital isolation unit on suspicion that she had contracted the deadly Ebola virus has been moved to the general ward.This is after medical tests on blood samples done at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratories in Kisumu turned negative for Ebola and other hemorrhagic fever which included yellow fever, Rift Valley fever and Crimean Congo Fever. Adhiambo's husband and her two other relatives who had also been put under isolation were released by the hospital based on the fact that they had not presented symptoms of any disease. But even as the country breathed a sigh of relief, questions abound over exactly what disease Adhiambo is suffering from. "With Ebola and other haemorrhagic fever diseases ruled out. We are down going to examine the patient's blood count, stool for protozoal disease, and bacteria among others. We had to first deal with the difficult ones based on Adhiambo's history of travel," said Dr Shadrach Mutai, the county Health executive. In press a briefing, Governor Paul Chepkwony who released the medial results for the patient also said a test for malaria was also negative. “We wish to state that the patient is free of Ebola and other viral haemorrhagic fever. As a county we remain high alert for any suspected cases,” he said. Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki on Monday evening, said the Government had put in place a national Ebola preparedness and response contingency plan to guide the implementation of prevention and response activities in the event of an outbreak. “The Ministry of Health has deployed special teams of health workers to the country's entry points,” she said.

