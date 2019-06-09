Donald Trump's limousine 'The Beast' brings petrol station to standstill on fuel stop

The highly-customised Cadillac was seen at a BP petrol garage in the capital.

Roads were closed near the petrol station to allow the limo to fill up.

Donald Trump's £1.2million limousine "The Beast" brought a BP petrol station to a standstill.The highly-customized Cadillac was snapped surrounded by police on motorbikes and the rest of Trump's huge motorcade as it went to fill up for his visit. The picture, which has been shared on Twitter, was reportedly taken outside the BP petrol garage on the weekend. It is unclear where in London it was snapped.

The motorcade as it made its way into London.

Mr Trump was ferried away in a Marine One helicopter from Stansted Airport this morning for his eventful three-day visit. But he will be transported around the capital in the black limo. And the car, which will be surrounded by a 20-strong team of vehicles, is equipped with a night-vision camera and reinforced steel plating said to be able to resist bullets, chemical attacks and bombs. The car is driven by a chauffeur, an elite member of the President's staff, who is trained to cope with demanding conditions.Typically, police will lead a lengthy motorcade to transport Mr Trump.

He will then be behind officers in his limousine, which will then be followed in separate vehicles by in this order; secret service, aides and doctors, electronic defence, control and support, counter assault team, intelligence team, hazardous materials unit, press, rear guard, ambulances, satellite communication vehicles and further press.

