Donald Trump's limousine 'The Beast' brings petrol station to standstill on fuel stop
SEE ALSO :Trump cuts aid to Central American countriesMr Trump was ferried away in a Marine One helicopter from Stansted Airport this morning for his eventful three-day visit. But he will be transported around the capital in the black limo. And the car, which will be surrounded by a 20-strong team of vehicles, is equipped with a night-vision camera and reinforced steel plating said to be able to resist bullets, chemical attacks and bombs. The car is driven by a chauffeur, an elite member of the President's staff, who is trained to cope with demanding conditions. Typically, police will lead a lengthy motorcade to transport Mr Trump.
SEE ALSO :Border row pitches Mexican president into deep water with TrumpHe will then be behind officers in his limousine, which will then be followed in separate vehicles by in this order; secret service, aides and doctors, electronic defence, control and support, counter assault team, intelligence team, hazardous materials unit, press, rear guard, ambulances, satellite communication vehicles and further press.
Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.