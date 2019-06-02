These are the victims of mass shooting in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police say gunman was disgruntled city engineer

All but one of the victims of Friday's mass shooting in Virginia Beach were municipal employees. They were named on Saturday at a news conference by Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen. They are:> Laquita C. Brown: Public Works employee - 4 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Chesapeake > Tara Welch Gallagher: Public Works employee - 6 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach> Mary Louise Gayle: Public Works employee - 24 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach > Alexander Mikhail Gusev: Public Works employee - 9 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach> Katherine A. Nixon: Public Utilities employee - 10 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach > Richard H. Nettleton: Public Utilities employee - 28 years, Engineer, Norfolk > Christopher Kelly Rapp: Public Works employee - 11 months, Engineer, Powhatan> Ryan Keith Cox: Public Utilities employee - 12.5 years, Account Clerk, Virginia Beach > Joshua A. Hardy: Public Utilities employee, 4.5 years, Engineering Technician, Virginia Beach> Robert "Bobby" Williams: Public Utilities employee, 41 years, Special Projects Coordinator, Chesapeake> Michelle "Missy" Langer: Public Utilities employee, 12 years, Administrative Assistant, Virginia Beach > Herbert "Bert" Snelling: Contractor, Virginia BeachVirginia Beach police named the gunman who killed 12 people and wounded four others at a municipal building on Friday as DeWayne Craddock, saying he was a disgruntled city engineer. Craddock was killed in a gun battle with police after opening fire with a pistol in the building. All but one of his victims were employed by Virginia Beach, officials said, and the other was a contractor seeking a permit.Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera told a news conference on Saturday that he would only give the gunman's name once because city authorities want to focus on his victims. Craddock had worked for the city's public utility department for about 15 years, Cervera said. The police chief declined to comment on any possible motive, but said additional weapons were recovered at the scene and from the suspect's home.Police had previously said only that the suspect used a .45 caliber pistol equipped with a "sound suppressor" device and extended ammunition magazines. It was the worst mass shooting in the United States since November 2018, when a dozen people were slain at a Los Angeles-area bar and grill by a gunman who then killed himself.

