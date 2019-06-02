Ramaphosa’s headache as SA rebuilds hope in the presidency

South African leader has pledged to fight endemic corruption. [File, Standard]

Cyril Ramaphosa was last week given a five-year mandate to bring back belief to a party that has over the years been engulfed by allegations of massive corruption that has left South Africa in search of the colours that at one point in history formed the colour scheme for the Rainbow Nation.As he takes office, the task at hand is arduous. In a fast moving world that has little regard or sympathy to the histories of greatness that nations proudly recite, can Ramaphosa turn around South Africa’s fortunes? Ramaphosa, 66, is a trade unionist who played a prominent part in the struggle against white minority rule. He will be serving his first full five-year term since taking over last year from Jacob Zuma, who was forced out over a series of corruption scandals.

Ramaphosa’s first test as he starts his new term will be his choice of a Cabinet — a task beset by rival factions within the ANC. In December 2017, the African National Congress (ANC) elected him party president, setting in motion a series of events that would lead to a well thought out palace coup that would see Zuma lose his crown and Ramaphosa tactically sworn in as Head of State, hours after being elected unanimously by Parliament. Like many of those who walked his path but failed to complete their journeys, Ramaphosa has pledged to end endemic corruption that dominates conversation among many South Africans. “Issues to do with corruption, issues of how we can straighten out our State-owned enterprises and how we deal with ‘State capture’ are issues that are on our radar screen,” he said at the time, in reference to alleged improper influence over government institutions, ministers and State-owned businesses by Zuma’s associates.

But in a country deeply divided along racial and class lines, will Ramaphosa be the bearer of the magic bullet to the current ills facing the mineral-rich country? Some of his party’s harshest critics have at least in the early days of his first proper term, agreed that he might just be the one for South Africa. To do this though, he must go against the path set by his predecessors and dare to do what almost all presidents of the post-apartheid South Africa have failed to do. “He must put his country above all other interests,” Prof Herbert Manyora says. Ever since the unifying Nelson Mandela, successive heads of government have pledged their loyalty first to the once mammoth and untouchable ANC and the interests the party represents. Often, a key mandate of heads of state has been the sharing out of State jobs and contracts to party insiders at the detriment of the national agenda.

In 1994, the ANC won South Africa’s first democratic elections, with 62.6 per cent of the vote. Like many other independence parties across the continent, every election after that was a platform for the party to consolidate its grip on the instruments of power, dominating national and regional elections on all levels of representation. Back then, the party had committed itself to building a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa. In the run-up to those polls, ANC emphasised the need to honour workers’ rights, to eliminate rural poverty, and to prioritise education, housing and health services. Twenty-five years after these pledges were made, the same issues still dominated the party’s 2019 manifesto aptly titled ‘Let’s grow South Africa Together: A people’s plan for a better life for all.’ The manifesto also pointed to gains achieved by the party over the last quarter century, most of which were found to be false by fact-checking organisation Africa Check. Claims on improved enrollment in schools, affordable housing for citizens, minimum wage increment for workers were all found to be false. “And this is what Ramaphosa needs to concentrate on,” Manyora says. “The question for him would be whether he is willing to risk it all by giving himself to rebuilding a country that held so much promise and ignoring the dangers that might come from within the same party that fast tracked him to power. “Ramaphosa has faced fierce resistance to cleaning up the ANC. Many senior party leaders — identified in a government inquiry into corruption as having been involved in illicit activities — remain in power at the highest levels of the party and government,” wrote The New York Times.

Ramaphosa has nevertheless found himself returning to the old habits of the liberation party. Cozying up with previous anti-ANC voices, most notably former ANC youth winger and now Economic Freedom Fighters party leader Julius Malema. The South African president knows he will need to endear himself to every political player for him to not only live up to the expectations placed on his shoulders but to survive politically as well. Ramaphosa’s presidency resonates with the middle class blacks of his country. Moderate white South Africans too consider him a safe pair of hands. It is the disenfranchised black, young majority of the country that he will need to win over, who have over the years witnessed a rudderless, party laden with corruption and patriarchy rule them for the past 25 years. “We are warning you, listen to the collective wisdom of the people you were elected with, not white monopoly capital. It will not be here to defend you. Once you listen to white monopoly capital, you must know that you are likely not to finish your term,” Malema said in his congratulatory message to Ramaphosa’s re-election.

