Biggest take home from Uhuru’s 56th Madaraka Day speech

President Uhuru Kenyatta leads nation in marking 56th Madaraka Day Celebrations at Narok Stadium.

Year in, year out on national celebrations, President Uhuru touches on an array of issues.Most of those are usually things currently affecting Kenyans or recent happenings that inspire the hard position he takes. His speech during the 56Madaraka Day Celebrations held at Narok Stadium for the first time was no different.

Key among the things President Uhuru has widely spoken of in his Madaraka Day speech is the continued violence against young women and girls. In the wake of heightened femicides and homicides, Uhuru has warned that persons involved in the murders will not be spared by law. “With regard to homicides, and in particular femicides, there can never be any admissible reason to take an innocent life. You not only end the life of the person you kill but ruin your own life in the process as well there can never be any cause or justification to take another life. I urge all parents, our religious leaders, our teachers and our mentors to stand with our young men and women,” he pressed. Kenya’s mental health system is in a sorry state. Cases of depression have risen exponentially in Kenya with medics even saying it could become a killer disease in 10 years if necessary action is not taken. The President did not shy away from noting this in his speech too.

“Depression has today become a common phenomenon and it affects persons from all walks of life and ages. I urge employers and institutions of learning to invest more time and resources in monitoring and facilitating the mental well-being of their charges. I, therefore, direct the Ministry of Health in consultation with County Governments, Ministries of Education, Labour & Social Protection and Public Service, Youth & Gender Affairs, to formulate an appropriate policy response.” “To anyone who is struggling with depression or feelings of hopelessness, I beseech you to reach out, talk, you are not alone,” he prompted.Of Uhuru’s legacy, his hard stance on the war on corruption will be one to remember. What with all the recent arrests of top government officials implicated in graft, court appearances and a lifestyle audit he ordered conducted an all heads of procurement and accounting officers a year ago today.

Today was no different as he said, “Corruption is greed. It steals our wealth and our trust alike.” He further added that “The war against corruption, is a war we are undertaking with no joy, but one that will continue with no reluctance. I will not stop until the house we inherited from our forefathers has been swept clean. Then, the plenty within our borders, can be secured for current and future generations,” even borrowing a line from the national anthem.When government introduced a 1.5 per cent housing levy on salaries of employees in April this year, most Kenyans were a disappointed lot. He however did not omit the details of all the housing projects he will be commissioning under the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP). Uhuru further added, “This entity, which is a Public Private Partnership between the Government and the Private Sector, is mandated with providing long-term large-scale funding to Banks and SACCOs, which will, in turn, be availed by those institutions to home buyers at fixed and affordable interest rates." "By this singular act, we expect to more than double the number of mortgage facilities from the current 26,000 to 60,000 by Madaraka Day in the year 2022,” yet another promise.

