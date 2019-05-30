Killers who stabbed oil worker then set fire to corpse jailed for 57 years

Callum Davidson has been jailed for murder. [Mirror]

Tasmin Glass has been put behind bars for ten years. [Mirror]

The murderers of a man who was lured to a play park by his ex-girlfriend and then savagely killed have been jailed.Steven Donaldson, from Arbroath, was invited to the park by ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass on June 6 last year. There, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson set upon him, brutally beating and then driving him to Kinnordy Nature Reserve near Kirriemuir, Scotland. The two men then killed him with a heavy, bladed weapon before bungling him into a car and setting his corpse alight. The offshore oil worker's body was found by two members of the public the following day with 26 stab wounds and a spinal column severed in two places. Dr Helen Brownlow, forensic pathologist, said injuries to his hands and legs suggested Mr Donaldson had tried to defend himself from multiple blows. After nine hours of deliberations at the High Court in Edinburgh on May 3 the yobs were found guilty of murder. Today in court Dickie and Davidson, both 24, were sentenced to life with a minimum terms of 23 and 24 years respectively. Glass, 20, was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to ten years in prison.Passing sentence, Judge Lord Pentland said Dickie and Davidson had used "extreme violence" in their attack on Mr Donaldson and that the assault was "sustained and prolonged". He described the victim as a "loved and admired" young man who had established a career. "He had many years of life to look forward to," the judge said. Lord Pentland told Dickie and Davidson: "You cut him down without mercy." He added: "What I am left with is a clear picture demonstrating you are both cold-blooded, violent and unrepentant." Speaking after the conviction, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Patrick said it was "one of the most brutal attacks" he had ever encountered. "From an early stage we identified that Tasmin Glass played a key role assisted by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson," he added. "You can see from the collusion of the three people that it has been a planned attack," he added. "We're pleased with the guilty verdicts. Our thoughts are with Steven's friends and family who've shown great bravery and dignity. "We also thank the community in Angus who assisted the investigation."

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.