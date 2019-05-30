Man who set himself on fire near the White House has died

The man who set himself on fire Wednesday near the White House has died after suffering burns to 85 percent of his body.U.S. Park Police say the man, identified as Arnav Gupta from Bethesda, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after the incident and died later that night. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a Facebook post that the 33 year-old had been reported missing by his family members who said they had last seen him earlier that morning and were concerned for his physical and emotional welfare.The disturbing Video showed him walking cross the Ellipse near the Washington Mall, an area popular with tourists, with flames covering his body.

Police were seen performing first aid on Gupta after extinguishing the flames. His motive for the deadly stunt remains unclear. It was the second such incident in two months, when a man in an electric mobility scooter was hospitalized after he lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence.

