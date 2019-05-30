CJ David Maraga, CS Rotich among VIPs cleared to use roads following uproar

Chief Justice David Maraga, Attorney General Paul Kihara and Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich are among VIPs to be cleared whenever on Kenyan roads. A statement released this morning said, “Following public outcry on persistent inconvenience caused to other motorists by VIP and GK vehicles on public roads and highways, I hereby direct guidelines concerning entitlement and privileges on clearance of vehicles for VIPs,” Police IG Mutyambai said. On Wednesday, Inspector General of Police issued a directive categorizing various VIPs to be cleared for whenever they are on the roads.

Category one included the President, Deputy President, First Lady, Cabinet Secretaries for Interior, Defense and Foreign Affairs and Interior PS. Category two included Chief of Defence Forces, Service Commanders, Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspectors of Kenya Police and Administration Police while category three included speakers for National Assembly, Senate and Majority Leader. Category four included Retired presidents and Prime Minister while category five was that of ambulances and fire brigades. “All other vehicles including government register vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow. Any Government vehicles found violating traffic regulations especially those overlapping the drivers shall be arrested and charged in accordance with the law,” Mutyambai said. He added that the directive takes effect immediately.

Mutyambai said the move was aimed at streamlining traffic in major cities and the VIPs are entitled to clearance on the roads. The move follows constant complaints by Kenyans against government officials who overlap on roads especially during rush hours. Netizens reacted negatively to the new directive with some officers saying it wasn’t in good faith.

