CJ David Maraga, CS Rotich among VIPs cleared to use roads following uproar
SEE ALSO :Let’s examine Supreme Court with critical eyeCategory one included the President, Deputy President, First Lady, Cabinet Secretaries for Interior, Defense and Foreign Affairs and Interior PS. Category two included Chief of Defence Forces, Service Commanders, Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspectors of Kenya Police and Administration Police while category three included speakers for National Assembly, Senate and Majority Leader. Category four included Retired presidents and Prime Minister while category five was that of ambulances and fire brigades. “All other vehicles including government register vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow. Any Government vehicles found violating traffic regulations especially those overlapping the drivers shall be arrested and charged in accordance with the law,” Mutyambai said. He added that the directive takes effect immediately.
SEE ALSO :Petitions causing a headache at the Supreme CourtMutyambai said the move was aimed at streamlining traffic in major cities and the VIPs are entitled to clearance on the roads. The move follows constant complaints by Kenyans against government officials who overlap on roads especially during rush hours. Netizens reacted negatively to the new directive with some officers saying it wasn’t in good faith.
