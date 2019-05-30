Man sets himself on fire near White House, extinguished and arrested

A U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officer sprays a fire extinguisher at a man engulfed in flames after he set himself on fire on the Ellipse, near the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video. via REUTERS

A man set himself on fire outside the White House on Wednesday and was being treated at the scene, the U.S. Secret Service said.Authorities from the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police were administering first aid after the incident on the Ellipse near the Washington Mall, an area popular with tourists, according to a Twitter post. "Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid," the Secret Service said on Twitter. Further details were not available. It was the second such incident since April 12, when a man in a wheelchair-type electric scooter lit his jacket on fire outside the White House fence. That man was hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the U.S. Secret Service said. Last month, a man set his jacket on fire just outside the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue. That man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

