Five tourists killed in plane crash in Honduras
SEE ALSO :Trump cuts aid to Central American countriesLocal emergency services initially said the victims included four Canadians and another victim of unknown nationality. Local authorities did not immediately offer a cause for the accident. The Piper PA-32-260 plane was headed to the tourist port city of Trujillo, about 80 kilometres from Roatan, a picturesque island frequented by tourists from the United States, Canada and Europe, authorities said.
