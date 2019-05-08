Gathii Irungu withdraws from JSC representative elections

Lawyer Gathii Irungu has withdrawn from the race for election of the Law Society of Kenya male representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).Mr Gathii who spoke to journalists in Kiambu town said he will not vie in elections by lawyers to choose their male representative in JSC that will he led tomorrow. He cited regional balance as one of his main reason for withdrawing from the race. “Regional balance calls upon the members of JSC LSK member not be from the same county as with the executive” said Mr Gathii. The lawyer said he had headed to the many voices that were prevailing upon him to withdraw his candidature. He however added that he will continue to fight for the independence of the Judiciary and be in the forefront to offer solutions to various problems facing the Judiciary and LSK. He added he that will consult his supporters to identify who among the remaining contestants they will support in tomorrow’s elections. Among the remaining candidates who will participate in today’s elections include Tom Ojienda, Macharia Njeru and Charles Ongoto. Mr Ojienda is the immediate former LSK representative to the JSC while Mr Njeru is the immediate former Chairman of Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). The High Court had cleared Gathii and Ojienda to be on the ballot after it dismissed a case challenging their clearance to contest on grounds of jurisdiction. Justice James Makau ruled that the petition questioning the eligibility of Ojienda and Gathii for the poll was premature for having not complied with the provisions of the Law Society Act.

