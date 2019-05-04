Nyoro tells Waititu to give Senate answers on how Sh2 billion was spent

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro addressing the media at Boulevard Hotel, Nairobi accompanied by some MCAs. [Photo: Faith Karanja]

Kiambu County Deputy Governor James Nyoro has urged his boss Governor Ferdinand Waititu to stop diversionary tactics and tell the people where he spent the Sh2 billions in question.While addressing the press at Boulevard Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday, Nyoro said that Kiambu County risk losing Sh10 billion budgetary allocation from Central Bank if it cannot account for funds.. “Waititu’s claim that he is not aware of how the allocations found their way into the documents are untrue because he ought to have had gone through the documents before signing them,” said Nyoro. He added that Waititu should answer the questions raised by the people of Kiambu County, Members of the County Assembly and the Senate. Nyoro said that expenditure issues have been a challenge and it is time for the people to stop beating up the bush and hit the nail on the head. The official said that the county might have lost more money since last year, and an audit should be conducted up-to April 2019 to ensure accountability. “What is the current position of the Kenya Urban Support Program Account where it is alleged that Sh1.4 billion was diverted to support it,” he asked. He said the he has some information that Sh200 million has been diverted to other functions and they risk being blacklisted by the Central Bank. “We want the court to ensure justice is done in the case filed by 10 MCAs from Kiambu County, “said Nyoro. Nyoro expressed fears that Waititu’s continued stay in the office may enable him (latter) to manipulate evidence. The ten MCAs from Kiambu County who have challenged Sh16 billion budget allocation said Waititu was not telling people of Kiambu the truth when he said that he had not seen the report allocating money to National Government. MCA Karuga Ngigi of Limuru East said that Waititu should explain financial statements because he has lied to the county assembly and Kenyans. Karuga urged the people of Kiambu to support the 10 MCA’S in fight against corruption and misuse of public funds. “The CEC and CEO finance Kiambu County should resign because contractors have not been paid, no hospital beds and patients are sharing beds,” said Karuga.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.