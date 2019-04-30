Sweet nostalgia: two US teacher’s comeback to former school 50 years after

In the race of life, the times you have lived through, the people you have shared those times with, nothing brings it all to life like a buzzworthy reunion with the very people you endeared in your course after decades from the last meeting. Definitely, a lot must have changed from the personal perspective, but the very things that tied you together will undoubtedly remain unchanged. To Daniel Steininger and his wife Judy Steininger, both United States nationals and former teachers of Chuka High school, nothing beats the saying that old is like the treasured gold. Bound by no boundaries, tamed by no time, Daniel and Judy, made a comeback to their former school five decades later. After teaching for two years they both left the school in 1969. But fifty years later they traced their roots back to the very institution they played a critical role in moulding the cream professionals of the region. When KTN NEWS caught up with them within the precincts of Chuka High School, it was bare that the comeback was not only for a meeting with their former students but also to rekindle the sweet memories the school offered. According to Judy, chemistry and physics teacher then, nothing beats the feeling of being back and seeing the facilities that punctuated her movement in the school. “So much has changed about the school and I am very happy to be here. The chemistry and physics laboratories that we used are still here and even the house that we lived in. I feel good to be here,” she said. For Daniel, an English and literature teacher then, remembering how focused and hardworking his students were, he was certain that they were destined for great achievements. Despite the challenges they underwent then, to Daniel, their life is a perfect case of when life gives you a lemon, make lemonade. “You never know what life is going to bring, but these student work so hard. I had to go the dormitories to tell them to turn out their little oil lamps and go to bed. We didn’t have electricity by then,” he said. In the words of Joseph Kigunda, his former student, Daniel made them excel where they never envisioned: “I didn’t know whether I will perform well in sports, but what he instilled in me I happened to be the best footballer in Chuka, Meru district in the days.” For Eustace Nthieri, the duo former student, his excellent performance in chemistry and physics was pegged on the talented teaching capabilities possessed by the duo. Their passion for the job would later influence his current profession. “We did well in their subjects because we really liked those teachers. In fact, they encouraged me to pursue chemistry because they realized I was good in chemistry,” Nthieri told KTN news. In a luncheon organized by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, also his former student, Daniel pulled a shocker. He had the very composition the Governor had written more than fifty years ago. Kiraitu could not remember his composition piece titled Reflections from my Grandfather. Daniel took him through the awakening nostalgia. “At times my father praises the western culture at times he blames it…” reads part of the composition. For Daniel and Judy, if there is anything they would rather preserve in a mixtape as a backup for their memory, it would definitely be their two-year spell at Chuka High School. It was a past that beats inside them like a second heart.

