Pope Francis urges hairdressers, beauticians to cut gossip
SEE ALSO :Hope as President Salva Kiir meets Pope FrancisHe said the cosmetologists should be guided by their patron saint, Peruvian Martino de Porres, a 16th-century barber-surgeon whose miracles include levitation, being in two places at once, instant cures, and an ability to communicate with animals. De Porres, who is also the patron saint of mixed-race people, innkeepers and public health workers, was a barber-surgeon in Lima, an ancient trade which covered everything from haircuts to amputations and bloodletting. "Each of you, in your professional work, can always act with righteousness, thus making a positive contribution to the common good of society," Francis said.
