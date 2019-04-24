Grandfather 'threw grandson, 2, into oven' because he “saw devil in the boy”

The oven into which the boy's grandfather threw him.

A grandfather threw his two-year-old grandson into a scalding oven because he “saw the devil in the boy”, police say.At the end of a drinking session that stretched for several days, the unnamed 53-year-old grabbed the child from his grandmother. Having seen "the devil" in the toddler he threw him into the burning hot stove. The unnamed boy from Omsk in Russia was rescued but is in a “grave” condition after suffering acute burns over 50 per cent of his body.

The child is fighting for his life in a coma and is on a breathing machine. Svetlana Ospennikov, the spokeswoman for Omsk regional health department, said: “The little patient is in intensive care now. “He is in a grave condition. It is too early to make any forecasts. “When we deal with such burns it is impossible to understand his condition. ‘Doctors are currently doing everything to ease the child’s suffering. “

The grandfather has been described as “delirious” when he “saw the devil” in the boy during a drinking session with the child’s grandmother. The couple were babysitting the toddler when the man allegedly grabbed the child from his wife and forced her out of the house. Police detained the man after he “pushed the child into the scalding oven with the purpose of killing him”. The wife and a female neighbour rushed back inside and pulled the screaming toddler out of the oven. An ambulance chief said: “We managed to bring the child out alive.

“It is such a terrifying story. “This is like something the Gestapo would do.” The grandparents were caring for the child while their daughter - the girl’s 21-year-old mother Irina Andreeva - was working. A police source said: “The suspect was detained in the state of strong alcoholic intoxication. “He had been driving for several days and most likely his brain was affected.

“He did not give any other reason.” It is the second Russian case in three months of a child being burned in such a way by grandparents. In January an 11-month-old baby died after being placed in the oven by her grandfather, according to police. The boy called Maxim Sagalakov was left by his mother Viktoria, 20, in the care of her parents in the Khakassia region. When she returned, the distraught woman found the 11-month-old child’s charred remains in the stove of the family’s house in Kharoy village. “The grandparents were drunk and killed the baby,” a statement from the regional Investigative Committee in charge of probing serious crime claimed. “A family member found the body of the boy badly damaged by the high temperature inside the stove.”

