How children slip into drug abuse under the nose of parents, teachers

10 Teenagers escorted to to cell after they appeared before Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo on April 12, 2019,They were charged Parting and taking alcohol. [Photo: Harun Wathari]

The first time Shukran Odira held a gun, he was 15. He remembers his heart beating hard as the firearm he put in his pokect rubbed on his thigh.A gang member in Pipeline estate, Nairobi, had given it to him to carry for use during robbery later that day. Odira’s physical appearance made him the best candidate to carry a gun without raising suspicion. He thought about the risks, but the possible gains overwhelmed him at that time. He desperately needed the money the gang promised to buy drugs. “I was a drug addict willing to do anything to get my fix,” he says, recounting how he sunk into substance abuse when he was barely a teenager.His first puff of marijuana was at 11. He lived around people who sold it and would throw him a stick or two if he helped in rolling them. Before that, he had tasted ‘muguka’ when he was nine. “I was going to school with pupils who smoked weed. Nobody made us think it is a big deal. It was easily available. Our teachers did not suspect we were using it,” he says. His story reveals the tale of many teenagers in schools who are using drugs without the knowledge of their parents and teachers. On Friday, ten teenagers appeared in Nakuru court after being found drinking alcohol a few days after schools closed. They were secondary school students from different schools. Before then, a case of students at Moi Forces Academy in Lanet, caught on video smoking weed confirmed the reality of how students easily access drugs. For Odira, drugs led him into the dark path of crime. He developed an insatiable dependence. His suppliers needed money. He got into what they called “koto” (burglary) in street lingo. He would break into houses and steal items. “I started wishing I had not started using drugs. Not having them was making me miserable,” he says. He joined a gang and was arrested several times. The teenager watched his friends die in mob justice. He had developed dependency to drugs that would make him suffer from chills and other withdrawal symptoms anytime he attempted to stop. Susan Maua, acting manager in charge of Public Education and Advocacy at the National Agency for the Campaign against Drug Abuse (Nacada) says people who start using drugs when young are more likely to develop substance use disorders including addiction and mental illness. Odira says he developed chronic depression. It is only after he reached the bottom end that he went for rehabilitation. “I went to my sister and told her that I didn’t want to die. I needed help,” he says. He is now 26, and has been free of drugs for eight years. He went into rehabilitation and is now sober. He says he sometimes gets a tinge of bitterness when he thinks of people who gave him access to drugs at a young age. Odira wishes someone had noticed when he first started using drugs and stopped him before he got too deep. Peter Ndirangu, Programme Director at Teen Challenge Rehabilitation centre in Kiambu says there are many teenagers initiated into drugs and they sink deeper without their parents knowing. He regrets that parents are too focused on academic performance and do not spend time with their children to notice any behaviour change. “They leave in the morning and come back late. In between, children are left to do what they wish,” says Mr Ndirangu.He adds that there are sneaky traders who lace commodities such as cakes with drugs and sell to students. He has interacted with teenagers who admit that they get drugs from their teachers. Ms Maua believes the biggest challenge in fighting drug abuse among teenagers is lack of parental supervision. “We did a survey in 2017 and 48.5 per cent of the secondary school students who use drugs say they access it at home,” says Maua. She says a teenager could be using drugs while parents are in the house, and it goes unnoticed. Maua adds that parents tend to overcompensate for their absence by giving their children too much money which they use to buy drugs. “Children are growing up without learning life skills. They look for easy solutions because they were not given family based training,” she says. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, while addressing participants during drama festivals in Bungoma challenged parents to spend more time with children instead of giving them money to compensate for their absence. Her advised parents to release house helps and let teenagers help around especially during school holidays. Last year, the Ministry of Education banned establishment of shops and bars around school, arguing that they were the primary source of drugs for students. The ban has not been fully enforced as shops continue mushrooming around schools.

