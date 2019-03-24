Police nab students, businessmen in war on narcotics

Left: Student arrested with rolls of bhang strapped on his back. Right: Mombasa businessman Abdulmajid Mselem Timami after being arrested by the DCI in connection with possession of narcotics. [Photo: Courtesy of DCI]

Two university students are among four suspects arrested in the weekend while trafficking narcotics in separate incidents.The students were arrested at a roadblock in Odda, Moyale, Marsabit County as they tried to board a bus headed for Nairobi. The bus was having its passengers searched for weapons and other harmful things by the police who were at the scene. Officers at the roadblock said they found three kilogrammes of bhang from the students aged 22 and 20 wrapped on their bodies.

The two, identified as Chris Duma Odhiambo Raymond Mwilo are from two different universities in Nairobi and they are expected in court on Monday. It is not clear if it is their first attempt but police said they are investigating their activities. Elsewhere, along Nairobi-Nakuru highway, bhang worth millions of shillings was recovered after a serious accident at Delamere area. Police said a 46-year-old driver was arrested and he is under police watch as he recovers in hospital. One suspect escaped and is being pursued by Police. In Mombasa, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers on Friday arrested businessman Abdulmajid Mselem Timami with one kilogram of heroin valued at Sh1.5 million. According to the detectives, the narcotics were concealed in the suspect’s new car and were wrapped in a polythene bag. Timami, who owns a fleet of trucks that operate within East Africa was arrested as he was allegedly preparing to make a delivery to his chain of distributors. The businessman is suspected of being involved in the drug trafficking business for almost a decade and resides in Tudor. Timami is currently being held at Central Police Station, Mombasa and will be arraigned in court on Monday, police said. Meanwhile, police are appealing to anyone who lost a laptop to visit DCI headquarters’ Serious Crime Unit to help them in an ongoing probe. This was after the officers there recovered several assorted laptops from a shop at Kimathi House. This was after a stolen Mac book was traced to the shop and one suspect arrested.