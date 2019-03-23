Police finally arrest Michael Odhiambo, ‘Spiderman’

'Spiderman' Michael Odhiambo captured on CCTV cameras intruding private property. [Photo: Courtesy]

Officers based in Kilimani yesterday arrested Mr. Michael Joseph Otieno Odhiambo alias ‘Spiderman’ at Greenhouse Building for the offence of burglary & stealing. The suspect was nabbed with several laptops, Pliers, a Cutter, a Hacksaw and a Ransack bag. Suspect charged in Court. pic.twitter.com/JIBkJyhP18 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 23, 2019

Police officers based in Kilimani, Nairobi, have finally managed to arrest a lone burglar- popularly known as ‘Spiderman’-who was recently spotted climbing buildings and stealing in some upmarket residential areas in the city.The suspect identified as Michael Odhiambo was arrested on Friday with a number of items believed to have been stolen. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced the arrest of Mr Odhiambo on their twitter page. It reads: “Officers based in Kilimani yesterday arrested Mr. Michael Joseph Otieno Odhiambo alias ‘Spiderman’ at Greenhouse Building for the offence of burglary & stealing. The suspect was nabbed with several laptops, Pliers, a Cutter, a Hacksaw and a Ransack bag. Suspect charged in Court.”The court allowed the police to detain Odhiambo for eight days as they carry out investigations to reveal his networks and those he has stolen from. This comes after CCTV cameras captured a man in Kilimani scaling a fence in Kilimani to gain access into first floor of a building. Prior to that a report was made to police in which a foreigner’s gun was stolen and in a separate incident, someone lost money kept in safe. In the two cases, a man dressed like the ‘Spiderman’ was captured in CCTV cameras. Police is currently trying to investigate if the suspect steals alone or he has a group with whom he operates.