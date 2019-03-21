Ethiopian Airlines says pilot was properly trained, trashes Western media reports
The Airline strongly refuted the claims saying, “Ethiopian Airlines pilots completed the Boeing recommended and FAA approved differences training from the B-737 NG aircraft to the B-737 MAX aircraft before the phase in of the B-737-8 MAX fleet to the Ethiopian operation and before they start flying the B-737-8 MAX”.
Ethiopian Airlines expresses its disappointment on the following wrong reporting of the @nytimes titled “Ethiopian Airlines Had a Max 8 Simulator, but Pilot on Doomed Flight Didn’t Receive Training” pic.twitter.com/FsASbdm3Sv— Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 21, 2019
Ethiopian Airlines pilots completed the Boeing recommended and FAA approved differences training from the B-737 NG aircraft to the B-737 MAX aircraft before the phase in of the B-737-8 MAX fleet to the Ethiopian operation and before they start flying the B-737-8 MAX. pic.twitter.com/GG3zxCpCIB— Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 21, 2019
SEE ALSO :KQ moves to wrap up airport takeoverIt also hit at Washington Post for running a story the Airline termed as "baseless and factually incorrect allegations.”
Ethiopian Airlines strongly refutes all the baseless and factually incorrect allegations written in the @washingtonpost dated March 21, 2019. pic.twitter.com/O9ayncVw5M— Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 22, 2019