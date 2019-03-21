Four suspects behind Sh2b and 60kg fake gold arraigned

The four suspects arrested on Tuesday in connection to Sh2 billion fake money that was impounded at Barclays Bank in Nairobi, were on Thursday arraigned before resident Magistrate Zainab Abdulon.The four, Erick Adede Ahmed Shah, Elizabeth Muthoni and Irene Wairimu Kimani, were arrested on Tuesday by officers from the flying squad alongside officers from Directorate of Criminal Investigation. They are accused of stashing Sh2 billion fake currency in a safe box reportedly owned by Erick Adele. Two bank officials, Boaz Ochich and Charles Manzi, who were arrested together with the suspects will now be state witnesses. The prosecution, however, requested the court to allow the police to detain the suspects for 10 days pending investigations. Among the key things, that police seek to investigate include the real identities of the suspects from the registrar of persons and authenticity of minerals appearing like gold. Police also want time to review CCTV footage at Barclays bank as well as verifying the alleged fake US dollars with Central Bank of Kenya. The bail or bond ruling will be delivered on Thursday 2.30pm.