Four suspects arrested for beating up police officers in Nakuru

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Mon, December 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 9th 2018 at 21:15 GMT +3

Police are holding four suspects accused of attacking a senior police officer and injuring four others.

Nakuru Railways Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Beatrice Nyaga was attacked by mechanics at the Railway ground after a scuffle erupted over the ownership of a parcel of land. The incident happened during the weekend.

The land at the centre of the dispute located in Nakuru town is currently occupied by motor vehicle mechanics, who have been accused of causing the scuffle.

Assault charge

Confirming the arrest, Railways OCPD Edwin Ogwari said the suspects were being held at the Railways police station and were waiting to appear in court.

Mr Ogwari said the four, and others who were being sought, would be charged with assault.

“We are holding four suspects who attacked the OCS and injured four other officers. They will be arraigned tomorrow (today),” he said.

Ogwari warned the public against attacking police officers while discharging their duties. He advised Kenyans to report any form of malpractice for action to be taken against the officers involved.

“Police restore order and it is uncouth for them to be attacked. Anyone with a complaint should report to the authorities, but not take the law into their own hands,” the OCPD said.

Nakuru
Police Officers
Assault

