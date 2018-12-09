World Bank extends Sh10.5Billion Judiciary projects deadline

| Published Sun, December 9th 2018 at 00:44, Updated December 9th 2018 at 00:47 GMT +3

Chief Justice David Maraga with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Mombasa presiding Judge Erick Ogola takes a tour at the construction site where the Sh485 million Justice Towers will stand after completion. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

In summary National Treasury CS confirms 22-month extension to complete construction of 30 courts

Treasury PS had written to the bank on September 14 to seeking a no-cost extension

The World Bank has finally extended the deadline for completion of Judiciary’s Sh10.5 billion court projects.

The deadline was set for December 31 but the government requested for its extension.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich confirmed the 22-month extension to complete construction of 30 courts – 10 for High Court and 20 magistrate courts – under the Judicial Performance Improvement Programme (JPIP) project.

The project is funded through a loan that is to mature within 40 years, with a grace period on 10 years.

The extension comes as a relief to the Judiciary’s on-going projects at a time when the institution is negotiating with the national government following the decision to slash its current financial year’s budget from Sh31.2 billion to Sh14.5 billion. Yesterday, JPIP Communication Consultant Nicholas Simani said the extension ending in 2020 would enable contractors complete all the remaining 25 courts. He said only works for five court buildings in Kitui, Kigumo, Nyando, Makindu and Molo were complete.

“The remaining courts are progressing very well and are at various stages towards completion,” he said.

Treasury PS Kamau Thugge had written to World Bank on September 14 to give the government a no-cost extension of 22 months for the $120 million project.

The project includes construction of modern multi-storeyed buildings to house High Courts in Mombasa, Kakamega, Siaya, Kwale, Nakuru, Voi and Garissa.

Other courts under construction are in Kapsabet, Ol-Kalou, Wajir, Kajiado, Nanyuki, Isiolo, Marala, Kapenguria, Nyando, Mukurweini, Kangema (Phase I), Kangema (Phase II), Makueni and Wajir. The project is to also cater for Engineer, Maralal, Chuka, Kigumo, Oyugis, Nyamira, Muhoroni, Vihiga, Tawa, Lamu and Hola courts.

Mombasa court

Chief Justice David Maraga commissioned the construction of the Sh480 million Mombasa Law Court’s Justice Towers.

The proposed new tower will host eight court rooms, nine chambers for magistrates and judges, Law Society of Kenya office, lactation room for mothers, a cyber-facility, Director of Public Prosecutions office, police post and a modern registry among other offices.

