Al-Shabaab operations in Somalia to feature Trump diplomat visit

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 21:55 GMT +3

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma. [Photo, File]

A senior US official met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi for talks on deepening bilateral ties.

ALSO READ: National Assembly passes NYS Bill to stop theft

Assistant Secretary for Bureau of African Affairs Tibor Nagy is in Nairobi to, among other issues, discuss strategic partnership, regional security, trade and investment.

Operations against Al Shabaab will feature in the meetings between Nagy and Kenyan Government officials.

During yesterday's meeting, President Kenyatta said Kenya and the US faced similar threats and welcomed the cooperation that the two countries had cultivated over the years in dealing with security challenges.

Trade potential

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

Uhuru expressed the need for Kenya and the US to strengthen their trade and investment ties, saying the potential for cooperation in that area was not fully exploited.

“We have a strong strategic partnership on other spheres but on the economic side, it is not as strong as it should be,” the President said at the meeting that was also attended by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau.

On Wednesday, the US official met Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

ALSO READ: Uhuru to Kenyans: Vote out greedy Mps in 2022

Nagy will also visit Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea before flying to Stuttgart, Germany, where he will meet the United States Africa Command.

The US military forces in support of the Federal Government of Somalia has continued to annihilate and degrade Al Shabaab in a series of airstrikes.

In its fresh airstrike, the US hit an Al Shabaab target in Lebede on November 30, killing nine suspected militants.