Let's take advantage of new research on HIV

At least 77 Kenyans die from HIV/Aids related complications every day.

These are 28,200 lives lost every year. Out of these, 4,300 are children below the age of 14.

Available statistics indicate that 1.4 million Kenyans are living with HIV and Aids. Out of these, 105,200 are children under the age of 14.This number could be hire considering that millions others have not been tested and do not know their HIV status.

Sadly,out of those infected, only less than a half are not on life-saving ARV drugs. 779,900 people living with the virus are not on any form of ARV treatment.

Recently, scientists at John Hopkins University discovered that HIV-positive people on ARVs stand an better chance of living with the condition than earlier thought. In a nutshell, they discovered that while 80 per cent of the virus retreats to the liver when a patient is on ARV, it becomes inactive. It only comes out to multiply in the body when the patient stops faithfully taking the drugs.

The findings confirm earlier findings that if patients are put on ARVs immediately they test positive, they might lead normal lives without having to take the drugs anymore in three to five years. While this does not mean that the world has finally found a cure for HIV and Aids, it is good news to HIV/Aids patients as it increases their faith in adherence to ARV.

It is also a wake up call for all Kenyans to get tested for HIV so that they can immediately be put on ARVs before it is too late. The UN hopes to achieve 90 per cent viral suppression by 2020 on all individuals on ARVs. This means we will have HIV positive individuals with the virus at undetectable level and low risk of transmission.

However, this will remain a pipe-dream in Kenya, if many don't take the test and treat the message seriously. The government has a policy offering free tests and treatment under the Test-Treat programme. It requires that any person who tests HIV-positive be immediately put on ARVs. There are teams out there knocking on doors, offering free tests- and treatment. Don't slam the door on their faces.

