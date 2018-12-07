Borana ‘King’ who reigns in Ethiopia makes maiden visit to Isiolo

| Published Fri, December 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 6th 2018 at 21:00 GMT +3

A Borana Abba Gadda (traditional king) from Ethiopia made his maiden visit to Isiolo this week to meet his “Kenyan subjects”.

The 71st Abba Gadda, Kura Jarso, who reigns over the dominant Oromia southern regions that stretche from upper Addis-Abba to the Kenya’s border, made a royal entry to Isiolo, where he had a good time with thousands of Kenyans.

Jarso believes he rules from where his royal throne rests in Yabello-Ethiopia, to all regions of Borana speaking Kenyans, who he met in Marsabit, then Isiolo.

The 41-year-old was accompanied by his predecessor Guyo Goba, who left office four years ago.

“The Abba Gadda has come here because of a wave of democracy between our countries,” he said in Isiolo.

“We were restricted to visit each other due to boundaries created by colonial governments, but we are still one people,” he added.

He said since the two states shied from political interference, they should cooperate on social, cultural and educational fronts.

The king, however, regretted that some of his people in Marsabit and Isiolo could not speak fluent Borana.

The royalties were welcomed by Governor Mohamed Kuti (Isiolo), MPs Hassan Oda (Isiolo North), Abdi Koropu (Isiolo South) and Rehema Dida Jaldesa (Isiolo Woman Rep), County Speaker Hussein Golicha Jarso and MCAs from Isiolo and Marsabit.

The king, who had earlier met Marsabit leaders, including Governor Mohamud Ali in Moyale, spent Wednesday night in a resort in Isiolo.

He was expected at Tana River yesterday, where Borana speakers also lived. He goes to Nairobi today.

Mr Oda said both States should not read politics in the king’s visit, adding that Boranas across the country’s border had been sharing natural resources like water and pasture for ages.