Security beefed up in Laikipia amidst brewing new wave of invasions

| Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 4th 2018 at 23:14 GMT +3

Relatives of Lesiita Lengala (center) assist her after she was overwhelmed by emotions during an interview in Nakuru over the killing of her fifteen year old son who was shot dead at Jennings Farm ranch in Rumuruti, Laikipia County while herding cattle. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Security has been heightened in several parts of the county after the shooting of a student in a new wave of invasion of private ranches by herders.

Police officers have been deployed to secure both public and private property in what the local administration said was to stem wave of insecurity.

ALSO READ: Farmers warned of crop failure

Laikipia County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki said more security personnel had been deployed in the area following an influx of herders.

“There are many herders from within and neighbouring counties looking for pasture for their animals. Others try to force their way into private ranches,” said Mr Musyoki.

He said police would evict herders who had invaded private farms and destroyed property.

On November 13, Leana Lengala, a Form One student, was shot at Jennings farm following a confrontation.

The county commissioner said the boy was part of a group of armed herders who had invaded the farm.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

The family and a human rights organisations, however, disputed the claims, noting that the boy was herding cattle within Jennings ranch, which the family had leased.

“We usually pay Sh30,000 a month to graze cattle on the farm. I had paid the amount on November 12 but the following day my son was shot by a security guard,” said Lesiiti Lengala said.

ALSO READ: Deadly ranch invasion shows land-use conflicts in Kenya