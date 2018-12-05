First Lady Margaret Kenyatta pledges to step up her work for a healthier Kenya as she relaunches marathon

| Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 4th 2018 at 22:39 GMT +3

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (centre) with Mrs. Rachel Ruto (right) and Mama Ida Odinga launch Beyond Zero Marathon 2019 at State House, Nairobi on 4th December, 2018. [Photo: PSCU]

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has pledged to step up her work for a healthier Kenya.

Mrs Kenyatta spoke during the relaunch of the First Lady's Half Marathon to Beyond Zero Marathon at State House, Nairobi, yesterday.

Mrs Kenyatta kicked off the momentum towards the forthcoming marathon by registering first participant and receiving a change of name certificate.

The spouses of Deputy President William Ruto and former PM Raila Odinga, Rachel and Ida, signed up to participate in the event scheduled for March 10 next year.

Several spouses of governors and representatives from the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries attended the relaunch-cum-stakeholders luncheon.

The inaugural First Lady's Half Marathon was held in March 2014 followed by two other events in 2015 and 2016 before taking a two-year break.

London Marathon

Besides holding the events in Kenya, the First Lady also participated in the 42km London Marathon in 2014 followed by further training sessions in Japan and Addis Ababa.

The marathons are aimed at creating awareness and drawing the attention of stakeholders to the challenges of maternal and infant health in Kenya besides raising resources to increase access to healthcare for mothers and their babies.

The marathon is one of the key resource-mobilisation events for Beyond Zero, a flagship initiative aimed at saving the lives of mothers and children by preventing maternal and infant deaths.

Beyond Zero is a platform through which Kenyatta has, for the past five years, delivered health interventions majorly to mothers and children in hard-to-reach areas.

Accessible healthcare

The First Lady said despite the successful milestones made by Beyond Zero, largely enabled by resources mobilised through the marathons and partners, her work towards quality and accessible healthcare was far from being finished.

“Our work will require stepping up our joint efforts, re-dedicating our energies, and building our collective resolve towards a healthier and better future,” she said.

