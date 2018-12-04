survey
Kimemia signs potato pact with Ireland, seeks Sh2b for factory

By James Munyeki | Published Tue, December 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 23:31 GMT +3
Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia (centre), Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome and Ireland Ambassador to Kenya Vincent O’Neill at Ol Jororok yesterday.

Governor Francis Kimemia has signed an agreement with the Irish Government to improve potato farming.

Yesterday, Irish Ambassador to Kenya Vincent O’Neill led a delegation to the county where he signed the pact with Mr Kimemia.

The agreement entails mechanisation methods, training of farmers, market linkages, and the production and distribution of high quality seeds for improved yields.

Mr O’Neill said his government had settled on Nyandarua  to carry out a pilot project on potato value addition.

“This is a private-public partnership that we are carrying out with players from our country to help improve the potato sector in Kenya. With the expertise that Ireland has in potato production, farmers in Nyandarua are set to reap big from the sector,” said the ambassador.

The ambassador said that Irish experts were ready to collaborate with officials from the county government to offer training, build capacity and provide mechanical equipment to farmers in the region.

Kimemia said the county government was in the process of seeking Sh2 billion to build a potato processing factory.

“The national government has already committed itself to help us achieve this goal.We are seeking funds from all stakeholders so that the project can kick off,” he said.

The governor also assured that his administration would ensure potatoes were sold in 50kg sacks and do away with the 200kg sacks currently being used. 

